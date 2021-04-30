Bank of Stockton Buys 629 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.67.

Shares of WAT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.29. 685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,381. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $309.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

