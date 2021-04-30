Bank of Stockton Has $368,000 Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bank of Stockton decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In related news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $121.79. 2,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,004. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

