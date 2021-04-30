Bank of Stockton Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Lennar were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Lennar by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LEN traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,348. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.91.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.35.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

