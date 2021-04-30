Bank of Stockton Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.45. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.