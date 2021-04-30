Bankinter’s (BKIMF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKIMF. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BKIMF traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.55. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

