Barclays Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €30.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UN01. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.38 ($33.39).

UN01 stock traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during trading on Thursday, hitting €30.54 ($35.93). The company had a trading volume of 405,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. Uniper has a 12 month low of €23.44 ($27.58) and a 12 month high of €32.18 ($37.86). The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

