Barclays Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $180.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price increased by Barclays from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.25.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $157.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.15. Celanese has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

