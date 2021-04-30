Barclays Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $165.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.93. 2,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $151.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,652,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Dover by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

