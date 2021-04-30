Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $10.68

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $9.89. Barclays shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 320,843 shares trading hands.

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 20.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Barclays by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 256,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

