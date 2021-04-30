Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,370. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

