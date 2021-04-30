Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Barnes’ shares have outperformed the industry. The company seems well-positioned to benefit from strength across its Gimatic business, supported by its patented technologies and a strong market position. Also, the company's policy of rewarding shareholders handsomely works in its favour. For 2021, it anticipates adjusted earnings of $1.65-$1.90 per share, suggesting growth of 8.2% at the mid-point from the year-ago reported figure. However, the company has been witnessing softness in automotive, industrial and aerospace end markets mostly due to the COVID-related issues. Also, reduced aircraft utilization and lower component demand are likely to hamper its prospects. Moreover, its highly leveraged balance sheet might put pressure on profitability.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on B. DA Davidson upped their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Barnes Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.18.

Shares of B stock opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,277,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,501,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 188,973 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 140,782 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,425,000 after buying an additional 130,172 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

