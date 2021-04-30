Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Basf has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.75 ($87.94).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR:BAS traded down €0.37 ($0.44) during trading on Thursday, reaching €70.52 ($82.96). 5,943,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.36. Basf has a 52-week low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.11.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.