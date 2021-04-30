Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.01. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.70. 3,070,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.