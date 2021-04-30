Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT Raised to $1.65

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $1.50 to $1.65 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTEGF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.74.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,507. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.24.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

