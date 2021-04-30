Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.45.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,194,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,310. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$840.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.92.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.