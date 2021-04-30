BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 542 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $330,676,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,704,000 after buying an additional 513,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after buying an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after buying an additional 461,873 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $235.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.52 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 258.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.18.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

