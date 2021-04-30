BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 645 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of COLD opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.