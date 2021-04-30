BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,023 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after acquiring an additional 371,852 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $110.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,888 shares of company stock worth $3,893,477. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.