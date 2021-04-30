BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,020 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $93.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.24. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,653.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

