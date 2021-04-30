BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Masco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Masco by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,082 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Masco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Masco by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.