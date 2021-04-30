BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $137.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $137.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

