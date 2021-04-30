Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Reduced by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.61. 11,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.22. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

