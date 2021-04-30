Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 779 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.20. 57,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,207. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $212.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

