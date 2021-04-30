Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,100,266. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

