Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 4,909 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New comprises about 2.7% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAPR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 7,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,168. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34.

