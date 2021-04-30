Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $172.70. 14,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,043. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $175.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.55 and a 200 day moving average of $148.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

