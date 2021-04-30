Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of BHE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.26. 231,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,393. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,512.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In related news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,788.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 74,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $50,364.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,291.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHE. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

