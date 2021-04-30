Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

PACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Ranpak from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sidoti started coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE PACK opened at $18.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. Ranpak has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ranpak by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ranpak by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Ranpak by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

