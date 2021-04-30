Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TT Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

TTGPF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

