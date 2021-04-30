Berenberg Bank Upgrades Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Buy

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $683.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.69.

ALGN stock opened at $604.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $563.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $195.56 and a 52-week high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

