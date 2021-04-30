Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Down 6.5% Following Insider Selling

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $49.31 and last traded at $49.51. Approximately 4,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,064,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

Specifically, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,238,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $12,511,335.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 807,753 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,800.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $605,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $155,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $143,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $1,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

