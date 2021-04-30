Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Releases Earnings Results

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%.

BHLB stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,148. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

