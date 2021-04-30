Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Research analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

XAIR stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.66. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Research analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

