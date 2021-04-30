Bfsg LLC Buys 24,025 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,025 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after buying an additional 49,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $54.19. 5,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,878. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24.

