Bfsg LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned 0.05% of Rayonier worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $44,621,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $23,454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,811,000 after acquiring an additional 441,150 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,677,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,818,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,468,000 after purchasing an additional 101,316 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of RYN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,526. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.78%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

