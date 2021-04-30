Bfsg LLC Has $8.43 Million Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Marvell Technology Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 98,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $719,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,471,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,429,000 after acquiring an additional 401,247 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 494 shares of company stock valued at $25,049 and have sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.45. 101,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,886,710. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

