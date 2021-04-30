BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) vs. New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Financial Comparison

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get BigCommerce alerts:

This table compares BigCommerce and New Relic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New Relic $599.51 million 6.93 -$88.94 million ($1.08) -60.98

BigCommerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Relic.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and New Relic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce N/A N/A N/A New Relic -20.65% -26.93% -8.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BigCommerce and New Relic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 4 6 6 0 2.13 New Relic 2 10 5 0 2.18

BigCommerce currently has a consensus price target of $78.68, suggesting a potential upside of 29.47%. New Relic has a consensus price target of $70.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.89%. Given BigCommerce’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than New Relic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of New Relic shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of New Relic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BigCommerce beats New Relic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software. It provides prebuilt dashboards and visualizations, as well as the ability to search across data types, create customized dashboards, and build applications that can be shared and customized by other users. The company offers customers with software code to add to their applications and infrastructure; open data application performance interfaces, and software development kits, as well as open source connectors and technologies for customers, partners, and third-party developers to extend its platform into their products; cloud-based architecture and big data database; and New Relic Application Performance Monitoring, Mobile, Browser, Synthetics, Infrastructure, and Insights products for analyzing data. It also provides New Relic chart builder, dashboards, and programmability features that allow customers to use connected data to build visuals; New Relic Applied Intelligence to spot abnormal behavior across billions of pieces of data; and New Relic Alerts, which provides a centralized notification system. It sells its products through direct sales organizations, and online and offline sales. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.