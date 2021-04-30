BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.15.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $32,962.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,217.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,596 shares of company stock worth $62,298. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 717,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

