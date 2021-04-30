Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Mizuho

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $76.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $42.74 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

