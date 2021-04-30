Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.81.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $288.26. 3,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,966. Linde plc has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $292.49. The firm has a market cap of $150.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.22 and its 200-day moving average is $258.09.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

