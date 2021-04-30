Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Truist upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

XOM stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.56. The company had a trading volume of 453,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,097,941. The company has a market capitalization of $247.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

