Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $47,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.04. 232,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,427,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

