Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $459.20. 11,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,370. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.75 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $187.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

