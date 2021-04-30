Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $16.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $446.57. 1,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.27 and a 12-month high of $430.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $404.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.50.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.