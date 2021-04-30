Bismuth (BIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.31 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 30th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $11,100.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000798 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 164.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,819,995 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

