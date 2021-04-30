Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Reaches Market Cap of $13.70 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $13.70 million and $2,817.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.