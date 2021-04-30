BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.23 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 341.3% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $15.23 million and $98,898.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.00434477 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00166226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00219649 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004305 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,297,584,357 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.