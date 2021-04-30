BitcoinZ Market Capitalization Tops $15.84 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $15.84 million and $93,402.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 298.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.78 or 0.00431601 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00167901 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00220632 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011202 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003299 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,295,171,857 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

