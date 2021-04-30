BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$11.40 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.12.

BlackBerry stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,120. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.35. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$5.61 and a 1-year high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

