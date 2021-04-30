BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$11.40 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.12.

BlackBerry stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,120. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.35. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$5.61 and a 1-year high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

