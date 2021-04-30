Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 329.4% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.98. 15,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,250. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

